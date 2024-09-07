Social media reacts to Texas dominating Michigan on the road
Saturday marked Michigan's first home loss since 2020 -- four seasons ago. It wasn't just a loss, it was a thorough defeat. The Wolverines fell to a much superior Texas team, 31-12. The Michigan defense didn't live up to its billing from last season and the Wolverines' offense continues to have problems.
Quinn Ewers and the Texas' offensive line were dominant. Ewers picked on the young Michigan secondary and the Wolverines' defense line couldn't find any push against the experienced Texas' O-line.
Offensively, Michigan started Davis Warren for the second game in a row and he threw two interceptions. The offensive line appeared to be a little better from last week, but with Texas getting out to a large lead early, the Wolverines struggled to get anything going on the ground. Even veteran Colston Loveland fumbled a football late in the first half that led to a Texas' touchdown.
After the defeat, social media chimed in about the state of Wolverines' football.
