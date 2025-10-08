Michigan football predicted in the CFP in latest bowl projections entering Week 7
Michigan is coming off a 24-10 win over Wisconsin to move to 4-1 on the season. With the win over the Badgers, the Wolverines moved up to No. 15 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. But Michigan will get another big road test this weekend when the Wolverines head west to take on USC. However, Michigan has a plan to adjust to the time zone difference and get its players adjusted to the three-hour difference.
With how Michigan has played in its first five games, let's see how different analysts project the Wolverines' postseason looking like.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura: ReliaQuest Bowl vs Texas
The Texas Longhorns are a popular pick to face the Wolverines. The hype surrounding both Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood would lead to plenty of talking points leading up to the game. However, Underwood has arguably looked better than Manning thus far. Texas has underachieved this season, but this would still be an enticing game for both fan bases.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach: Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs Tennessee
Another popular pick from the ESPN analysts, the Vols. Tennessee hasn't been super impressive this season, but the Volunteers are scoring some points with the former App State and UCLA QB at the helm. If Michigan doesn't find itself making the CFP, playing a top-tier SEC program will be the likeliest scenario.
On3's Brett McMurphy: Citrus Bowl vs. Texas
On3's Brett McMurphy is getting into the mix with the Texas pick. The Longhorns fell to both Ohio State and Florida. But depending on how Texas finishes the season, the Longhorns could be a really tough program to face at the end of the season. Once again, an Arch Manning vs. Bryce Underwood showdown would be worth the price of admission.
CBS Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. LSU
There were a lot of analysts who thought either Clemson or LSU was the two programs that could win a national title this year. Barring something drastic, Clemson is out of the equation, and the Tigers can't afford to lose more games. LSU is a veteran team and would be a fun chance for Michigan fans to see the Tigers in a bowl game.
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer: CFP vs. Texas A&M
The one prediction Michigan fans will love -- a CFP projection. Fischer has the Wolverines as the No. 11 seed facing the Aggies. The Wolverines would likely have to run the table, and lose just one more game to make it into the Playoff. But in this case, Fischer has confidence Michigan has the tools to do just that.
More From Michigan On SI:
- Keys to a Michigan football win over USC starts with exploiting the Trojans' weakness
- Michigan football will officially lose a former starter to the transfer portal
- Where Michigan football ranks in national college football polls after Week 6
- Sherrone Moore shares Michigan football's travel plan for USC, Jim Harbaugh connection