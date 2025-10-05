PFF grades, snap counts from Michigan football's dominant win over Wisconsin
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Wolverines got off to a very sluggish start on Saturday, coming off their bye week. Michigan saw itself in a tight battle with Wisconsin entering the third quarter, but the Wolverines came to life in the final 1.5 quarters of play to take down Wisconsin, 24-10.
Offensively, Justice Haynes continued his awesome 2025 season, rushing for over 100 yards for the fifth game in a row. Bryce Underwood found two reliable targets in Donaven McCulley and Andrew Marsh, while throwing for 270 yards and a score.
The Michigan defense shut down Wisconsin, save for the opening drive. The Badgers had little answers to the Wolverines' run defense and veteran Rod Moore returned to the Big House to come up with his first INT since 2023.
Here are PFF grades following Michigan's win.
Top 10 Offensive Players
- WR Donaven McCulley - 73.5 grade
- WR Andrew Marsh - 71.2 grade
- RB Justice Haynes - 70.6 grade
- RB Jordan Marshall - 69.3 grade
- RG Jake Guarnera - 66.3 grade
- C Greg Crippen - 64.6 grade
- LG Nate Efobi - 62.0 grade
- QB Bryce Underwood - 57.7 grade
- TE Zack Marshall - 56.2 grade
- WR Semaj Morgan - 56.1 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
- TE Marlin Klein - 50.2 grade
- TE Max Bredeson - 54.2 grade
- RT Andrew Sprague - 54.7 grade
- LT Evan Link - 55.1 grade
- WR Channing Goodwin - 55.5 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
- S Rod Moore - 94.9 grade
- Edge Derrick Moore - 87.1 grade
- Edge Jaishawn Barham - 86.7 grade
- Edge TJ Guy - 85.9 grade
- DT Rayshaun Benny - 81. 3 grade
- DT Trey Pierce - 78.3 grade
- LB Jimmy Rolder - 77.8 grade
- CB Jyaire Hill - 76.7 grade
- LB Troy Bowles - 73.2 grade
- CB Jayden Sanders - 70.5 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
- FS Jaden Mangham - 40.7 grade
- CB Elijah Dotson - 56.7 grade
- LB Cole Sullivan - 57.9 grade
- FS Brandyn Hillman - 58.2 grade
- CB Jordan Young - 58.6 grade
Snap Counts To Know
- WR Andrew Marsh got his first start and played the second-most snaps with 52
- Former starting WR Channing Goodwin saw just 10 snaps
- RB Justice Haynes played 49 snaps compared to Jordan Marshall's 16
- Despite not being on the injury report, TE Hogan Hansen didn't play and Zack Marshall was TE2 with 11 snaps
- LB Jimmy Rolder started and played the most snaps of any Michigan defender with 41
- CB Caleb Anderson made his Michigan debut with 8 snaps
- S Rod Moore played in 18 snaps, still working his way into playing full time
- S Mason Curtis returned to the field and saw 26 snaps
- CB Zeke Berry returned and saw 34 snaps, Jayden Sanders dropped to 23 snaps
