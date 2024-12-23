Michigan Football predicted to land QB from the transfer portal
Michigan appeared ready to land and sign former Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., but that fell through at the last minute and he ended up at Wisconsin. The Wolverines shifted their focus to former Toledo and Baylor quarterback Dequan Finn, along with former Fresno State quarterback Mikey Keene.
Coming off of a weekend visit, On3's EJ Holland has predicted the Wolverines to land Keene.
There is some familiarity between the two sides. Keene actually started his career at UCF where current Michigan offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey was at -- Keene redshirted a year under Lindsey. Keene started for the Knights before transferring to Fresno State. He has put up good numbers at Fresno State. The 5-foot-11 gun-slinger threw for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, while completing over 70% of his passes.
Keene nearly eclipsed 3,000 yards in the past two years at Fresno State. Sherrone Moore has been adamant that he wanted a veteran to come in and compete with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, along with bringing in a veteran presence. Keene fits the billing and the Wolverines could roll a two-quarterback system out there between a mobile Underwood and more of a prototypical pocket passer like Keene.
On3 ranks Keene as the 598th-ranked player in the portal and 247Sports has him as the 398th-best player in the portal. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
