Michigan Football predicted to land transfer portal QB with Big Ten ties
It appears we are starting to get a good idea as to who the Wolverines are targeting to supplement the quarterback position in the transfer portal. Sherrone Moore made it known that Michigan wanted a veteran quarterback who could both compete with Bryce Underwood and mentor him. And on Friday morning, the Wolverines appear to be targeting a familiar name.
Two of On3's National Recruiting Analyst's put in predicitons for Michigan to land former Maryland quarterback, Billy Edwards Jr. who entered the portal on Thursday.
Edwards Jr. finished his junior season with the Terps and it was the first year he was the starter. He was the backup to Taulia Tagovailoa for the first two seasons with Maryland and was used as a change-of-pace player who would run the football.
But in 2024, Edwards Jr. showed he could also sling the ball. This season, the 6-foot-3 quarterback threw for 2,881 yards (65%) and passed for 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also ran for 148 yards and five scores on the ground.
Edwards Jr. originally committed to Wake Forest where he redshirted in 2021 before transferring to Maryland. He is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining.
