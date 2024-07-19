Michigan QB Davis Warren has been nominated for a prestigious award
Davis Warren is entering his senior year at Michigan and he's battling for a pivital role for the Wolverines in 2024. Warren has seen nine games of playing time in Ann Arbor as a backup. But now that J.J. McCarthy is gone, the Wolverines will have to search for a new starting quarterback. Alex Orji is currently the presumed starting quarterback, but guys like Jack Tuttle and Warren are also in the mix and will compete when Fall camp begins to try and become 'that' guy for Michigan.
Players and coaches have high respect for Warren. He's viewed as a coach on the sideline and a leader around the locker room. Recently, Orji told media, that when Warren speaks the team listens.
"It's been awesome to kind of see how the guys rally around us knowing how a guy like Dave [Warren] has been here the longest of anyone in the room, how he's able to — a lot of guys have seen what he's been through with the program and the way he conducts his business, you don't really have to doubt what he's saying. You never really think twice about what he's saying, you know what he's about."
With the leadership Warren provies around the team and off the field, the senior quarterback has been nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his commitment to community service.
When he's had a chance to play, Warren is five-of-14 for 89 yards and an interception during his time in Ann Arbor. He's been impressive during the past two Spring Games at Michigan, but that will have to translate to the playing field in order for him to gain that starting job this fall. By all accounts, Warren will have a major role for Michigan in 2024 even if he doesn't earn the starting job. Just his leadership around the program will pay dividends for the Wolverines this season.
