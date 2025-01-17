Former Michigan football player, coach Denard Robinson gets new coaching job
Back in April, former Michigan staffer Denard Robinson was arrested by police for an OWI charge. The University of Michigan would dismiss Robinson from the team. He was on staff for a couple of seasons with the Wolverines and was becoming an avid recruiter for Michigan. He was expected to work his way up the ranks as a coach, but after his dismissal from Michigan, people wondered what was next for Robinson.
A few months later, Lead Prep Academy announced it had hired Robinson as its running backs coach. The post-graduate school with a junior-college football program based in Brighton (MI), must've liked what they saw from Robinson. That's because on Thursday, Robinson got a promotion.
The former Michigan football star is now the assistant head coach with Lead Prep Academy.
Robinson, or better known as 'Shoelace' during his playing days, was one of the most electric players to ever come through Ann Arbor. Robinson was the bright light during a bad time in Michigan football history. He finished his Michigan career with 6,250 passing yards and 49 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 4,495 yards and rushed for 42 touchdowns. Michigan fans will likely never forget what he did on the field for their Wolverines.
He will now hope to resurrect his coaching career with the JUCO team. Maybe someday Robinson can work his way back up to the D1 level.
