Report: Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood to make the cover of NCAA Football 26 video game
After a long hiatus, the EA College Football game returned to consoles this past season. The wait was long, but it was worth it. College Football 25 became one of the biggest selling games to hit the market and anticipation is already rising for the next iteration.
On Wednesday, On3's Hayes Fawcett shared a screenshot of what appears to be the Deluxe Edition of College Football 26. There are multiple players on the cover with the Rose Bowl in the back. One of those players is Michigan's five-star freshman quarterback, Bryce Underwood. In the front of the pack are Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith -- Underwood is placed behind and to the left of Williams.
Not only are there star players, but there are some coaches. To the dismay of many, there weren't any real coaches in College Football 25. All the coaches were generic AI users that the game created. But with Ryan Day, James Franklin, and Kirby Smart in the picture -- it makes you believe coaches will be in the game this year.
While there is nothing official from EA regarding this photo, assuming it's legit, this would be the same consecutive game a Michigan football player is on. Running back Donovan Edwards was on the front cover of the game last Summer when the game released.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: The biggest spring question for the Wolverines
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
Predicting every game of the Big Ten Tournament following the bracket reveal
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7