247Sports has two Michigan football transfers being 'most impactful' in 2025
Michigan finished with the No. 6 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle after landing five-star offensive lineman Ty Haywood on Wednesday to solidify its class. The Wolverines have a star-studded class coming into the fold with three five-stars signed. Quarterback Bryce Underwood is the headliner being the No. 1 ranked prospect in the cycle, but Michigan filled plenty of holes and it's possible quite a few freshmen see the field in 2025.
But it wasn't just recruits that Michigan went out and landed. Sherrone Moore and Co. have brought in 12 transfers from the portal and once again, they all fill a need. According to 247Sports, two of them are considered the 'most impactful' transfers heading into 2025.
Former Alabama running back, Justice Haynes, was on the list. Haynes committed to Michigan after the Wolverines lost their top two backs from last year. Then-freshman running back Jordan Marshall ran for 100 yards in the ReliaQuest Bowl and the duo of Haynes and Marshall could become the Wolverines' next prolific duo.
In his first year at Alabama under Kalen DeBoer, Haynes played in a committee approach, averaging more than 5.7 yards per carry and accounting for 448 rushing yards. A physical downhill back who plays to his size, the former highly touted tailback should have no shortage of opportunities in Ann Arbor with the departures of Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards.
The next transfer on the list is former Clemson defensive lineman Tre Williams. The former highly-touted lineman was a key rotational piece on an excellent Tigers' line. His numbers might not pop off the chart, but he can stuff lanes and fill gaps. With Rayshaun Benny back, either Damon Payne or Williams will likely start next to him and the other will be a key rotational piece for Wink Martindale.
With Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant off to Sundays, Sherrone Moore and company worked swiftly to find their replacements in the likes of Williams and Damon Payne. A quick-twitch mover who is extremely active and displays good play speed for his size, Williams, by way of Clemson, has the ability to truly excel in a more expanded role for the Wolverines.
