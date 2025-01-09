Just in: Michigan Football adds a specialist from the transfer portal
Special teams can sometimes get lost in the shuffle. You don't think much about that unit unless you have a really good kicker like Dominic Zvada, or someone isn't doing their job. The Wolverines have had one of the better special team units for a while now and it's helped when you have superb kicking and continuity.
Michigan has had William Wagner for a few years now as a long snapper and he was one of the best in the country. But Wagner is now off chasing his NFL dreams and the Wolverines were left wondering who was going to step up in his role.
But on Thursday, we might have gotten that answer. Former UCLA long snapper Trent Middleton announced he was transferring to Michigan.
Middleton committed to UCLA back in 2023. He was a Kohl's five-star long snapper. He was ranked No. 7 in the nation. Middleton redshirted his first year with the Bruins and he didn't play this past year in 2024. Middleton will have three years of eligibility to use at Michigan.
Here was Kohl's evaluation of Middleton:
Middleton attended the Kohl’s California Showcase and displayed he has everything it takes to play and start at the Power 5 level. He has tremendous size and ability which will allow him to play in a pro style or shield punt scheme. Middleton finished off the camp with the highest overall score in the country for the 2023 class. He scored on all of his long snaps with an average snap time of .68 seconds. Middleton is the complete package and one of the best all around high school snappers I have had the pleasure of working with.
