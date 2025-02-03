2 Michigan Football players crack ESPN's 2025 way-too-early All-America Team
Since the college football season came to an end, analysts have been creating their way-too-early stories for next football season. ESPN recently came up with their way-too-early 2025 All-America Team. Both Clemson and Ohio State led the way with three players on ESPN's first-team. The Buckeyes had both wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and safety Caleb Downs on the list. But Michigan wasn't far behind having two players selected as first-team All-Americans for next season.
Safety Rod Moore
"Moore didn't play a down last season for Michigan after suffering a noncontact ACL tear in spring practice, but he was still named a captain, an indication of what he means to the Wolverines. Moore announced last month that he would return for his senior season after earning All-Big Ten honors in both 2022 and 2023. He has made 27 starts going back to his freshman season and has the experience and versatility to shore up any defense."
Assuming Moore was healthy for the 2024 season, he would have likely been the top safety off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft. But a preseason injury hampered the former three-star player. Moore will be back and his veteran leadership will lead the secondary for the Wolverines next season. With Michigan losing Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, and Wesley Walker at safety, it will be a breath of fresh air for Wolverine faithful to see a familiar face back.
Kicker Dominic Zvada
"The Wolverines' special teams got a huge boost when Zvada decided to return for his senior season. His ability to make long field goals is an offense's best friend. Zvada was 7-of-7 on attempts of 50 yards or longer a year ago and was 21-of-22 overall. His 95.5% conversion rate set a school record, and no field goal was bigger than his 21-yarder to beat Ohio State with 45 seconds to play."
Zvada, arguably the best kicker last season, was spurned in the Lou Groza Award voting. After nailing every single 50-yard kick he attempted and his lone miss being a block, Zvada wasn't named a finalist for the coveted award -- somehow. But Zvada is back for one final season and is likely the favorite to win the award in 2025. Michigan might have some question marks entering the season, but kicker isn't one of them.
