Michigan Football receives another prediction to flip elite SEC commit
The Michigan Wolverines have received another prediction to flip an elite defender who's currently committed to an SEC school. Earlier in the week, 247 Sports logged a prediction for Michigan to flip four-star cornerback Shamari Earls from Georgia. On Saturday, On3's Steve Wiltfong followed suit by logging his own prediction for Earls to flip to Michigan.
Via Michigan On SI's Trent Knoop:
But it appears Michigan didn't give up and is right back in the race. On3's National Recruiting Analyst, Steve Wiltfong, reported Earls will be in Ann Arbor this weekend on an unofficial visit to see Michigan play Michigan State. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Earls is a four-star recruit and the 88th-ranked prospect in the 2025 cycle. On3 and 247Sports have Earls listed as the No. 1 player in the state of Virginia.
It's clear Michigan needs some help in its secondary after seeing the Wolverines in seven games this season. Will Johnson won't be around next season and the Wolverines will need to have players step up. Gaining traction with these elite cornerbacks will bode well for Michigan moving forward. The Wolverines currently have the No. 14 recruiting class in the country per the Composite.
