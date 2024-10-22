REPORT: Michigan Football at risk of losing top defensive commitment
After receiving the commitment of five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola on Monday, the Wolverines are now tasked with trying to hang on to their highest rated defensive commitment in the 2025 class. On Tuesday, On3 Recruits reported that four-star safety Ivan Taylor is 'torn' between Michigan and Alabama.
The Wolverines got a huge boost to their 2025 recruiting class over the summer when they flipped Taylor from Notre Dame, but it sounds like it's going to be a battle with the Crimson Tide to the very end. According to On3, Taylor is the No. 7 overall safety in the nation, as well as the No. 60 overall rated recruit nationally.
As of now, the Wolverines currently have the No. 12 ranked class nationally (No. 4 within the Big Ten) according to On3's recruiting site. Here's a look at the current commitments in the 2025 class:
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Ivan Taylor: Four-Star CB
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Carter Smith: Three-Star QB
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -