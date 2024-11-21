Michigan Football: Latest report suggests Will Johnson has played his final game in Ann Arbor
Once again, the Michigan Wolverines are expected to be without one of their top defenders on Saturday. On Thursday, Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports reported that Will Johnson is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game due to a "lingering toe injury."
It's certainly disappointing news given the fact that Michigan is coming off of a bye week and there seemed to be come confidence that Johnson was trending in the right direction. But head coach Sherrone Moore continued to be cautious when discussing a potential return for his star corner, while also asserting that his absence on the field had nothing to do with "shutting it down" in preparation for his NFL career. In fact, Moore said he was confident that Johnson would be back at some point this season.
"Oh, yeah," Moore said when asked if Johnson will return in 2024. "Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that," Moore said. "Will, if he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. And, I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, or whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he, the competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates, so I know he’ll be back."
It's certainly possible that we could see Johnson return for one more shot at getting another win against the Ohio Buckeyes. But at this rate, it seems highly unlikely we'll see Johnson in the winged helmet again. And if he is out on Saturday against Northwestern, Johnson has already played his final game at Michigan Stadium.
