Michigan Football returns three Top 10 players nationally in 2025
Although Michigan is losing two first-round draft picks (Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant) and elite corner Will Johnson from the 2024 squad, the expectation is that the Wolverines will still have an elite defensive unit in 2025. On Friday, PFF College listed three Michigan defenders as Top 10 players nationally at their position this season, including Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, and Rod Moore.
Derrick Moore, EDGE - No. 10
Derrick Moore enters his senior season ranked as the No. 10 edge rusher in the nation according to PFF. With 41 games and 12 starts under his belt, Moore looks poised for a monster season in 2025. The 6-3, 256-pound product out of Baltimore has accounted for 65 tackles and 11.0 sacks in his first three seasons, including 4.0 sacks in 2024.
Rayshaun Benny, DT - No. 9
Rayshaun Benny enters his final season in Ann Arbor as the No. 9 DT in the nation according to PFF. With Michigan having to replace two first-rounders in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant up front, Benny will be expected to lead the effort in replacing that production. The former four-star prospect from Detroit has appeared in 41 games during his four seasons in Ann Arbor, accumulating 72 tackles (10 TFL) and 2.5 sacks.
Rod Moore, S - No. 8
Michigan fans remain incredibly hopeful that veteran safety Rod Moore will be a full-go this fall. Moore suffered a torn ACL during spring practice heading into last year, which cost him the entire season. Moore recently shared a video where he was seen running on turf for the first time in nearly a year, which was great to see. However, the fact that we're less than 100 days away from the season has left fans concerned that Moore may not be ready when the Wolverines kick off the season on August 30.
Regardless of where he may be in his recovery process, there's no question that Moore is one of the top safeties in the country when he's on the field. He was responsible for some of the biggest plays during Michigan's incredible three-year run from 2021-2023, including the game-winning interception against Ohio State in 2023.
