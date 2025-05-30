Big Ten Football Power Rankings: Penn State, Ohio State, Oregon at the top
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Oregon Ducks
- Michigan Wolverines
- Illinois Fighting Illini
- Indiana Hoosiers
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- USC Trojans
- Iowa Hawkeyes
- Washington Huskies
- Minnesota Golden Gophers
- UCLA Bruins
- Michigan State Spartans
- Wisconsin Badgers
- Northwestern Wildcats
- Rutgers Scarlet Knights
- Maryland Terrapins
- Purdue Boilermakers
With spring practice way in the rearview mirror, and official visits underway among college football teams -- it's time to do our offseason Big Ten power rankings. The Big Ten landed four teams in the College Football Playoff last season, and the conference has a chance to be the best once again in 2025. There are several teams that have a chance to play their way into the coveted Playoff.
Here is our Big Ten Power Rankings: Summer Edition.
18. Purdue
Purdue won just one game last season, and even with new head coach Barry Odom taking the reins in 2025 -- it's going to be a work in progress. The Boilermakers likely won't make much of an improvement in 2025 in the win category, but small steps should be seen.
17. Maryland
Maryland lost a ton of players to the transfer portal, and the Terrapins could be starting a true freshman or a UCLA transfer without much experience. Maryland did sign a top-25 class, and results will be seen in College Park in the near future, but 2025 will be a rebuild year more than likely.
16. Rutgers
Rutgers won seven games a year ago, but the Scarlet Knights lost their most productive player, running back Kyle Monangai, to the NFL. Rutgers wasn't a prolific offense to begin with, now it might be even tougher in 2025.
15. Northwestern
Northwestern has a good coach in David Braun -- that was seen in 2023 -- however, the 'Cats won just four games last year. Gaining SMU transfer Preston Stone should help at QB, but the Big Ten is grueling for the rebuilding Wildcats.
14. Wisconsin
The Luke Fickell tenure has been disappointing so far. And things won't get much easier with the Badgers' schedule in 2025. Playing teams like Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, and Illinois will be more than challenging. It could be another long year for Wisconsin fans.
13. Michigan State
Jonathan Smith has been a proven winner, but it could take some time to get Michigan State back towards the top of the Big Ten. QB Aidan Chiles is back, but he has to show he can take care of the football to get the Spartans back to relevancy.
12. UCLA
The Bruins won five games last season, but their offense should be better with Tennessee transfer Nico Iamaleava coming in. However, the nation saw how he performed against a Big Ten defense in the CFP last season -- how will he fare in an entire season?
11. Minnesota
Minnesota has one of the top running backs in the country with Darius Taylor. If he stays healthy, he can help lead the Gophers to some wins. The key for PJ Fleck's squad will be how QB Drake Lindsey plays in his first season as a starting QB.
10. Washington
Washington has the makings of a team that could impress in 2025. RB Jonah Coleman and WR Denzel Boston are back, and so is QB Demond Williams Jr., who spelled 2024 starter Will Rogers. The Huskies could improve on this ranking, but we need to see Williams Jr. in action as a full-time starter, and see if the defense can get above the middle of the pack.
9. Iowa
If it wasn't for Kaleb Johnson last season, Iowa would've once again had one of the more boring offenses in college football. While Johnson is gone, the Hawkeyes brought in South Dakota State QB Mark Gronkowski, who was a top QB in the FCS. Pairing him with an elite defense could be interesting.
8. USC
At some point in time, Lincoln Riley is going to have success in the Big Ten. The Trojans still recruit at a high level, and their offense has the billing to be explosive. Until we see it, we can't rank USC much higher than this, but that could change once the season begins.
7. Nebraska
What was said about Lincoln Riley can be said about Matt Ruhle at Nebraska. He's had success at the college level, and QB Dylan Raiola will only get better. Year 2 in Lincoln should be exciting, and the Huskers should improve on their seven wins from last year.
6. Indiana
It's hard to imagine Indiana making the CFP again this year, but the Hoosiers are going to be competitive under Curt Cignetti. Getting Cal transfer Fernando Mendoza at QB might be even better than Kurtis Rourke a year ago. However, the Big Ten is likely going to be even better this year -- can Indiana keep the magic alive?
5. Illinois
Illinois returns essentially its entire team from last season. The Illini are experienced and hungry. This is one team that could be Indiana from last season and get into their first College Football Playoff behind QB Luke Altmyer.
4. Michigan
Michigan might have only won eight games last season, but between the Wolverines' finish to the year, and their recruiting class, Michigan will be much improved. Five-star QB Bryce Underwood should help Michigan take a giant leap in 2025.
3. Oregon
Losing key players like Dillon Gabriel, Tez Johnson, and Jordan James, along with key defensive players, is no easy task. But Dan Lanning prepared for this moment by using the portal and recruiting. Former five-star QB Dante Moore is ready to lead the charge and the Ducks should be rocking once again in 2025.
2. Ohio State
Regardless of who Ohio State loses, the Buckeyes continue to reload. Coming off of a national title season, OSU returns stars like Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Caleb Downs, among others. Former five-star QB Julian Sayin is the likely starter this year, and the only major question facing Ryan Day and the Buckeyes: Can they finally beat Michigan after four-straight losses?
1. Penn State
James Franklin has struggled to win the big games since he took over the job. Beating Ohio State and Michigan has been challenging. 2025 will be Franklin's best shot to do some great for PSU. Returning Drew Allar, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen gives the Nittany Lions one of the best QB/RB combos in all of football.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football to host a second star SEC commit this weekend
3 Michigan football QBs ranked among top 5-stars since 2002; one ahead of two Ohio State stars
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold in 2025 QB rankings
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson