Michigan football to host a second star SEC commit this weekend
Michigan football is set to host some high-level recruits this weekend. Among them is one SEC commit, and that's four-star LB Shadarius Toodle, who is committed to Auburn. The Wolverines are working tirelessly to flip the touted LB from the Tigers. However, Toodle isn't the only SEC commit who will visit Michigan this weekend.
With On3's Ethan McDowell the first to report the news, four-star Georgia commit Brady Marchese will also be on campus, Michigan Wolverines On SI can confirm. The 6-foot-1 WR hails from Cartersville (GA) and is ranked as the No. 249 prospect in the 2026 cycle. Marchese is the 41st-ranked WR in the '26 class.
The explosive WR committed to Georgia back in March and holds offers from programs like South Carolina, West Virginia, Arizona State, Florida, Florida State, Nebraska, and Penn State, among others.
Marchese joins another four-star WR Zion Robinson, on the visit this weekend. Michigan is making it a priority to get playmakers in the fold for five-star phenom Bryce Underwood, who is expected to take the reins in Ann Arbor this season during his freshman season. The Wolverines already have three-star WR Jaylen Pile in the fold as a committed WR in the 2026 class.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
3 Michigan football QBs ranked among top 5-stars since 2002; one ahead of two Ohio State stars
Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ranked ahead of Caleb Williams, Sam Darnold in 2025 QB rankings
Michigan football has a loaded visitor list this weekend, including a star Auburn commit
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson