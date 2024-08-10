Michigan Football: Rival fans meltdown over latest Jim Harbaugh news
It's been nearly seven months since Jim Harbaugh accepted the head coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he's still very much a hot topic in the world of college football.
On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that it had penalized Harbaugh with a four-year show-cause penalty and a one-year suspension over recruiting violations relating to the COVID-19 dead period in 2021. The punishment was little more than a symbolic gesture, as there's no indication that Harbaugh ever intends to return to coaching at the collegiate level again. But the NCAA is clearly desperate to make an example of Harbaugh one way or another, even if it means making a fool of itself in the process.
Just two days after the NCAA made its announcement, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel announced that the Wolverines would be welcoming Harbaugh back to the Big House as an honorary captain on Aug. 31 for the season opener. Not surprisingly, the announcement caused quite a stir on social media. Michigan fans were thrilled to hear that Harbaugh would be making his way back to Ann Arbor as an honorary captain, particularly since most believe he's been unfairly targeted by the NCAA. Rival fans obviously feel differently.
Here are just some of the social media reactions to news of Harbaugh being Michigan's honorary captain to open the season:
