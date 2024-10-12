Former Michigan wideout to make NFL debut on Sunday
It's been roughly two months since former Michigan wideout Roman Wilson sprained his ankle during training camp, and it sounds like he's finally ready to make his NFL debut for the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend.
Per ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, Wilson will be active on Sunday as the Steelers square off against the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Wilson was Michigan's leading receiver in 2023 during the perfect 15-0 national championship run, finishing the season with 789 yards and 12 touchdowns on 48 receptions. Following his stellar senior season in Ann Arbor, Wilson was drafted in the third round, No. 84 overall, by the Steelers.
MICHIGAN CAREER HIGHS
Receiving
• Catches: 9 - vs. Purdue (Nov. 4, 2023)
• Yards: 143 - vs. Purdue (Nov. 4, 2023)
• TDs: 3 - vs. ECU (Sept. 2, 2023)
• Long: 75 - vs. Iowa (Dec. 4, 2021)
Rushing
• Attempts: 1, 5x - last at Minnesota (Oct. 7, 2023)
• Yards: 43 - vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021)
• TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)
• Long: 43 - vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021)
Kick Returns
• Returns: 1, 4x - last vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)
• Yards: 26 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)
• TDs: none
• Long: 26 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)
At Michigan
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021)
• All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches and media, 2023)
• Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
• Appeared in 45 games at wide receiver with 23 starts
