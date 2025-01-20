Michigan RB Donovan Edwards wants to prove he's 'One of the best running backs in this class'
It wasn't the finish Michigan senior running back Donovan Edwards had hoped for when he came back for his final year. Edwards dealt with a lingering injury in 2023 while playing behind Blake Corum, but '24 was supposed to be his year. Edwards started for Michigan, but it became clear early that the Wolverines' offense worked better with Kalel Mullings back there. While the two operated as a two-running back system, Mullings had the bigger year. The former linebacker rushed for 948 yards while Edwards rushed for 589 yards.
Edwards has one game left to prove himself as a running back in front of NFL General Managers and Executives. Edwards accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and wants to show people that he can play the position at the next level. As far as his Michigan career, Edwards feels like the past two years didn't go as planned, but he still leaves Ann Arbor with 3,000 all-purpose yards, not losing to Ohio State, and a national champion.
"You know what, that’s absolutely how I feel," Edwards said in an interview with The Draft Network. "This past season, it wasn’t the year I anticipated having for myself. I battled through a lingering injury during my junior season. I was coming off surgery. The past two years haven’t gone the way I wanted them to. Everything happens for a reason. God has asked me to be patient. I’m placing my trust in him.
"I’m treating this process like high school all over again. I remember the times when I wanted to be a 5-star recruit, and I had to earn that right. I became one because I worked for it. I’m going to continue giving my all every single day.
"At that time, I had to prove it on Friday nights. It’s basically that all over again."
The former five-star recruit from West Bloomfield has always had high confidence. Prior to his junior season, in an interview with PFF, Edwards said he would go down as one of the best running backs to ever play the game.
“I will go down as one of the greatest running backs to ever play the game,” Edwards said. “I’ll be up there with Walter Payton, Barry Sanders. I believe I will revolutionize the game and the position.
That didn't happen. At least not yet. Edwards, who is now more humble than ever, still has confidence and he plans on showing that Feb. 1 at the Senior Bowl. Edwards wants to show that he can still play the position and that he is one of the best running backs in the 2025 draft class.
"It means I went out there and won my reps," Edwards said of a successful Senior Bowl. "I want to prove I’m one of the best running backs in this class. Winning every single rep is what a successful Senior Bowl looks like for me."
Here is a list of Edwards' accomplishments while he was at Michigan:
• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Big Ten Griffin-Grange Championship Game MVP (2022)
• Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week (Nov. 28, 2022)
• Shared team Offensive Rookie of the Year honors (2021)
• First player with multiple 40-plus-yard TDs in the CFP National Championship Game (2024)
• Part of the first backfield duo in CFP National Championship Game history to rush for 100-plus yards (Blake Corum, 2024)
• Has appeared in 50 games with 13 starts at running back and one as wide receiver
