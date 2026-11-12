Michigan Football's Five Most Important Players to Pull off Upset over Oregon

The Michigan Wolverines are working their way toward the end of the season. They are 5-4 and need one more win in order to secure bowl eligibility.

They are meeting an Oregon Ducks team that is rolling coming into Saturday’s game after a blowout win over Ohio State in Columbus.

The Wolverines are headed in the opposite direction after an embarrassing 15-6 loss to Michigan State. How does Michigan find their way to bowl eligibility and knock off the Ducks?

It certainly won’t be easy, especially after comments that were made by both coaches this week.

Michigan is also banged up and likely to have a new group of starters on their offensive line. That leads off our list of most important players going into this week’s game.

5 Andrew Babalola

Michigan’s prized offensive line recruit made his team debut last week in the second half against Michigan State. Babalola played left tackle after Blake Frazier went down with an injury, which slid Evan Link into left guard. Nate Efobi moved to right guard with Marky Walbridge playing right tackle.

The results were poor as has been the case with Michigan’s offense all season. Babalola could be starting again this week with Frazier listed as doubtful at right tackle.

That means that Babalola will be asked to protect the blindside of both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood, since both are slated to play this weekend. That’s a tough ask for anyone, let alone someone who does not have a ton of experience, that has always fought through injuries this season.

Add in that he’s making his first start after his position coach has taken a role as the offensive coordinator and play caller. How much that will affect the line remains to be seen, but it’s another piece of turmoil against a player who will likely be making his first start.

4 Andrew Marsh

If Michigan is going to win on Saturday, they’re going to need to get more from their offense. That’s not exactly breaking news considering they have not scored more than six points in either of their last two home games.

How do they find plays on offense? They need the ball to be in the hands of their best playmakers. Andrew Marsh is one of those players. That has not always looked like it is the case this season, but that’s more of a byproduct of the offense itself as opposed to Marsh’s individual talent.

Michigan’s going to need some big plays from their passing game to beat Oregon. That’s just a fact. The most likely player to make those plays is Marsh.

3 Mason Bonner

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Jalen Hoffman and Hogan Hansen are on the injury report this week. That means even if they make it on the field, they are going to be hobbled. Mason Bonner has started to find his way onto the field the last two weeks, including an explosive reception against Rutgers.

He did not do anything of note against Michigan State, but neither did anyone else on offense. With the season trending toward a lost year, the Wolverines could look more toward development for younger players. They’re also desperate for offense, which means a new offensive coordinator could be trying to throw some things at the wall to see what sticks.

Sep 12, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Mason Bonner (18) looks on after defeating the Oklahoma Sooners in the game at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What better to throw at the wall than a 6-foot-7 target who can make some plays outside of his body frame?

2 Dom Nichols

Michigan’s defense needs some help from its pass rush outside of John Henry Daley. Daley had two sacks and a forced fumble last week against Michigan State.

Meanwhile, Dom Nichols, who has been fighting through an injury had a quiet return to the lineup. One more week removed from the injury, perhaps Nichols could have a greater impact on the defense to give Jay Hill the opportunity to play more coverage looks against Dylan Raiola.

Against Oregon’s speed on offense, the Wolverines’ secondary will be stressed and stretched.

Keeping more guys back there will help the defense avoid some big plays against them.

1 Jake Guarnera

Jake Guarnera had the line of the week. With Michigan’s program shrouded in turmoil, Guarnera noted that his team is going to continue to fight as the season comes to a close. He is going to set the example by playing through pain.

"Picked up an injury against Minnesota. I don't want to quit on this team,” Guarnera said to reporters on Tuesday. “That's kind of been my thought like keep pushing through. And as long as I can go out there and play at a high level and not hurt this team performance-wise, I'm gonna be out there playing for this team. I care about these guys too much and too much about Michigan to not go out there and give it my all throughout the year."

That was before he said the money line.

"I told the guys that I hate losing, but I hate quitters even more. That will not fly with me." Guarnera said.

With the way Michigan’s season has gone, this is the style of player that Michigan needs in their foxhole. Guarnera will continue to play through pain and attempt to keep Michigan from embarrassing itself.



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