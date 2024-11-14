Michigan Football's latest bowl game projections
With just two games remaining on the regular season schedule, this season certainly feels quite a bit different from what Michigan fans had gotten used to over the previous three seasons. Instead of making plans for potential playoff destinations, fans are wondering if the Wolverines (5-5) will even qualify for a bowl game this year. In order to become bowl eligible, Michigan will need to secure at least one win over it's next two games - with only Northwestern (4-5) and Ohio State (8-1) remaining.
Assuming that Michigan is able to secure at least one win over the next two weeks, several major publications have put in predictions for which bowl game would be the most likely for the Wolverines.
Sports Illustrated: Michigan vs. Toledo, Detroit Bowl (Dec. 26) - Detroit, MI
CBS Sports: Michigan vs. Missouri, Music City Bowl (Dec. 30) - Nashville, TN
Athlon Sports: Michigan vs. Duke, Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28) - New York City (the Bronx), NY
The Athletic: Michigan vs. Duke, Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 28) - New York City (the Bronx), NY
Michigan's best shot at getting that sixth win to become bowl eligible will come on Nov. 23 when the Wolverines welcome Northwestern to the Big House for the final home game of the season. Michigan has won seven consecutive games against the Wildcats.
