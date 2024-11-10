Michigan fans call for coaching changes after loss to Indiana
In spite of a sluggish offensive performance on Saturday, Michigan had a golden opportunity to pull off a massive upset on the road against No. 8 Indiana. But as has often been the case this season, questionable coaching decisions (particularly with the play calling) seemed to work against the Wolverines in critical moments.
Although plenty of anger was directed at head coach Sherrone Moore, there doesn't seem to be any doubt among the fans that offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale need to go.
Here are just some of the reactions from fans following Michigan's 20-15 loss to Indiana:
Although Sherrone Moore's job is safe for now, there's no question that he'll need to make some difficult decisions with his staff during the off-season.
