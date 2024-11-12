College Football Bowl Projections After Week 11
Anyone hoping that the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff wouldn't turn into a complete showcase of the SEC and Big Ten's prowess has had a rough November.
On Saturday, Georgia Tech dealt Miami a devastating 28–23 loss in Atlanta that may have ended the ACC's hopes of getting two teams into the field. That was followed in short order by Kansas's surprising 45–36 upset of Iowa State, which mere weeks ago had designs on a first-round bye.
These events are bad news for anyone hoping to offset the complete stratification of college football along conference lines, but they are good news for those of us in the bowl-projection business. After another intriguing week, here—working off the AP Poll and College Football Reference's Simple Rating System—is a look at how the bowl picture would shape up if the season ended today.
As usual, a string of commentary follows.
Post-Week 11 Bowl Projections For the 2024 College Football Season
GAME
LOCATION
DATE
PROJECTED MATCHUP
Celebration Bowl
Atlanta
Dec. 14
Jackson State vs. South Carolina State
Camellia Bowl
Montgomery, Ala.
Dec. 14
Eastern Michigan vs. Coastal Carolina
Frisco Bowl
Frisco, Texas
Dec. 17
Georgia Southern vs. Western Kentucky
Boca Raton Bowl
Boca Raton, Fla.
Dec. 18
Miami-Ohio vs. Marshall
LA Bowl
Inglewood, Calif.
Dec. 18
Washington vs. UNLV
New Orleans Bowl
New Orleans
Dec. 19
James Madison vs. Liberty
Cure Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 20
Oklahoma vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
Gasparilla Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 20
Arkansas vs. Virginia
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 1
Bloomington, Ind.
Dec. 20
No. 10 Alabama at No. 7 Indiana
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 2
University Park, Pa.
Dec. 21
No. 11 Ole Miss at No. 6 Penn State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 3
Columbus
Dec. 21
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
College Football Playoff First Round—Game 4
Knoxville, Tenn.
Dec. 21
No. 9 Notre Dame at No. 8 Tennessee
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Conway, S.C.
Dec. 23
Western Michigan vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Potato Bowl
Boise, Idaho
Dec. 23
Bowling Green vs. San Jose State
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Dec. 24
Sam Houston vs. Fresno State
Detroit Bowl
Detroit
Dec. 26
Toledo vs. Michigan
Rate Bowl
Phoenix
Dec. 26
Cincinnati vs. Nebraska
68 Ventures Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Dec. 26
Buffalo vs. Texas State
Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham
Dec. 27
Virginia Tech vs. North Texas
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth
Dec. 27
Connecticut vs. Navy
Liberty Bowl
Memphis
Dec. 27
Texas Tech vs. Missouri
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Dec. 27
Syracuse vs. Washington State
Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas
Dec. 27
Texas A&M vs. Colorado
Fenway Bowl
Boston
Dec. 28
Memphis vs. Boston College
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Dec. 28
Pittsburgh vs. Rutgers
New Mexico Bowl
Albuquerque
Dec. 28
NC State vs. Arkansas State
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 28
Iowa State vs. Duke
Arizona Bowl
Tucson
Dec. 28
Ohio vs. Colorado State
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Dec. 28
Tulane vs. North Carolina
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Dec. 28
California vs. Kansas State
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Dec. 28
Army vs. Baylor
Music City Bowl
Nashville
Dec. 30
Minnesota vs. LSU
ReliaQuest Bowl
Tampa
Dec. 31
Iowa vs. Clemson
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Dec. 31
Georgia Tech vs. Arizona State
Citrus Bowl
Orlando
Dec. 31
Illinois vs. Georgia
Texas Bowl
Houston
Dec. 31
South Carolina vs. TCU
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
Dec. 31
No. 11 Ole Miss or No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 3 BYU
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Jan. 1
No. 12 Boise State or No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 4 Miami
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Jan. 1
No. 9 Notre Dame or No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Oregon
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Jan. 1
No. 10 Alabama or No. 7 Indiana vs. No. 2 Texas
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville
Jan. 2
SMU vs. Vanderbilt
First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Jan. 3
West Virginia vs. East Carolina
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Charlotte
Jan. 3
Wisconsin vs. Louisville
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Jan. 4
Northern Illinois vs. Jacksonville State
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Jan. 9
Fiesta Bowl winner vs. Sugar Bowl winner
Cotton Bowl
Arlington, Texas
Jan. 10
Peach Bowl winner vs. Rose Bowl winner
National Championship
Atlanta
Jan. 20
Orange Bowl winner vs. Cotton Bowl winner
Notable Potential Bowl Matchups
Note South Carolina State replacing North Carolina Central as the MEAC's emissary to the Celebration Bowl; it'd be the Bulldogs' first appearance in the game since 2021, when they beat Jackson State 31–10... Georgia Southern joined the Sun Belt in 2014, the year after its potential Frisco Bowl opponent, Western Kentucky, left... Miami-Ohio and Marshall (Boca Raton Bowl) were MAC rivals for many years, most notably from 1997 to 2004 under legendary coaches Randy Walker, Terry Hoeppner and Bob Pruett.
Alabama and Indiana's (CFP first round) meeting would be the Hoosier State's second bowl-equivalent game, joining the national championship between Georgia and the Crimson Tide after the 2021 season... Ole Miss defeated Penn State (CFP first round) 38–25 in the Peach Bowl last season... Toledo is 1-0 all-time against Michigan (Detroit Bowl), having beaten a bad Wolverines team in 2008... Navy and Connecticut (Armed Forces Bowl) were together in the AAC from 2015 to '19... Ditto for Missouri and Texas Tech (Liberty Bowl) in the Big 12, from 1996 to 2011, as well as Texas A&M and Colorado (Las Vegas Bowl) from '96 to 2010... Memphis and Boston College (Fenway Bowl) could have wound up together in a proposed superconference; more on that in a minute... Pittsburgh and Rutgers (Pinstripe Bowl) were BIg East conference-mates from 1991 to 2012... Illinois and Georgia (Citrus Bowl) have never met in football.
Quarterfinal fun to look out for: the Nittany Lions' first meeting with BYU (Fiesta Bowl) since 1992; Notre Dame and Oregon's (Rose Bowl) first meeting since 1982; the Hoosiers' and Texas's (Sugar Bowl) first meeting since 1966... Not only could West Virginia and East Carolina (First Responder) have wound up together in the aforementioned superconference, their matchup would have added juice from the Mountaineers buying out of a 2026 road game against the Pirates... If chalk holds from a seeding standpoint, the Hurricanes and Ducks (Cotton Bowl) have not met since Miami won a 2–0 barnburner in 1958, while the Longhorns and Cougars (Orange Bowl) played last year.