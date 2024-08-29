Michigan Football sells over 93K season tickets for the 2024 season at the Big House
Coming off an undefeated 2023 season, all eyes are on Michigan Football and what its trajectory will be for the upcoming year. Even though they ranked No.1 after last years CFB National Championship win, they approach the 2024 season ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll, and No. 9 in the AP poll. The team is still filled with talent, but had some losses in the NFL draft. This didn't change ticket sales though, as the Big House has officially sold more than 93K season tickets. This totals nearly 87% of all seats in the stadium which has a 107,601 max capacity.
Another intriguing fact about this years ticket success, is that Michigan sold more season tickets than the total seating capacity at 127 of the 134 CFB stadiums across the country. This is a wild statistic even though Michigan's Big House actually has the most seats of any CFB stadium. Here is the list of capacities (in order) of only the college stadiums that have more than 93K seats:
1. Michigan- Michigan Stadium or the Big House (Ann Arbor, MI)
Capacity: 107,601
2. Penn State- Beaver Stadium (University Park, PA)
Capacity: 106,572
3. Ohio State- Ohio Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Capacity: 102,780
4. Texas A&M- Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
Capacity: 102,733
5. LSU- Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, LA)
Capacity: 102,321
6. Tennessee- Neyland Stadium (Knoxville TN)
Capacity: 101,915
7. Alabama- Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, AL)
Capacity: 101,821
8. Texas- Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, TX)
100,119
These are the only seven teams (plus U-M) that have more seats in their stadiums than U-M Football has sold season tickets for this year. Michigan's season opener will be at home against unranked Fresno State at 7:30 p.m. ET on August 31. It will mark the opening matchup in NBC Sports' Big Ten football coverage this year.
