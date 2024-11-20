Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore hints that true freshman Jordan Marshall could be part of rotation on Saturday
He was one of the highest-rated running back prospects in the country as part of the 2024 recruiting class, and it sounds like Michigan fans might get their first look at Jordan Marshall on offense on Saturday. Through 10 games, Marshall has appeared in two contests (against Texas and Indiana) exclusively on special teams, accounting for a combined 7 kick returns for 151 yards. But for as talented as he is, Michigan's deep stable of running backs has meant that Marshall has yet to see an opportunity to carry the ball this year.
When asked about the running back rotation for the upcoming matchup against Northwestern, head coach Sherrone Moore indicated that it would be a return to business as usual with Kalel Mullings leading the way.
"He'll for sure get more carries," Moore said of Mullings. "He didn't get as many in the first half [against Indiana], and wanted to get Dono... you know, he practiced well. Ben [Hall] practiced well. Kalel practiced well, too. But really just working those guys in, and the in the second half, Kalel got more."
But when asked specifically about Marshall, Moore said that he thinks the true freshman will get a couple of opportunities on Saturday.
"I think he'll get a couple," Moore said. "It's just so hard with one ball, four really good players. You add Micah Ka'apana in there and there's another one. So you've got to manipulate different ways to get those guys on the field, but we'll see him at some point during the game."
Given all of his accomplishments at the high school level, there's no question that fans are eager to see Marshall work his way into the offense as quickly as possible. Here's a closer look at all of those high school accomplishments, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
- Earned a 247Sports Composite ranking of four stars; the No. 80 overall player nationally, the No. 7 running back in the country, and the No. 3 player in Ohio
- Named a four-star prospect by 247Sports; the No. 155 overall player in the nation, the No. 12 running back nationally, and the No. 6 player in Ohio
- Rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, the No. 153 overall player in the country, the No. 18 player in his region, the No. 9 running back nationally, and the No. 7 player in Ohio
- Rivals.com four-star prospect, the No. 53 player in the nation, the No. 2 running back nationally, and the No. 1 player in Ohio
- On3.com four-star consensus prospect, the No. 84 player in the country, the No. 5 running back nationally, and the No. 3 player in Ohio
- On3.com four-star prospect, the No. 95 player in the country, the No. 7 running back nationally, and the No. 4 player in Ohio
- Prepstar ranking of four stars, the No. 107 player in the country, the No. 7 running back nationally, and the No. 4 player in Ohio
- Prepstar Top 300 All-American
- Mr. Ohio Football, 2023
- Finished third place in the 2022 voting for Mr. Ohio, Football
- Named the 2022 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year
- Two-time Ohio Division I co-state Offensive Player of the Year (2022-23)
- Twice earned Greater Catholic League South Division Player of the Year status (2022-23)
