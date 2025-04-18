JUST IN: Michigan signs transfer portal target from Missouri
The Michigan Football program has made its first addition of the spring transfer portal cycle. On Friday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Missouri punter transfer Luke Bauer had signed with the Wolverines. Bauer was a starter for the Tigers over the last two seasons.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments during his time at Missouri, courtesy of mutigers.com:
MIZZOU CAREER
- Lettered two seasons (2023-24)
- two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection (2023 & 2024)
- in 26 games (20 starts), punted 71 times for 2,969 yards (41.82) with 21 boots downed inside the opponent 20-yard line against six touchbacks
- carded 12 punts of 50+ yards
- registered a career-long 73-yard punt against LSU (2023)
- punted a career-high seven times versus Alabama (2024)
- compiled 200+ punting yards on four occasions, including a career-high 313 against Alabama (2024)
- played 225 career snaps.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
2 Michigan football players make top-150 list heading into the 2025 season
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7