JUST IN: Michigan signs transfer portal target from Missouri

The Michigan Wolverines have landed their first transfer portal target of the spring cycle.

The Michigan Football program has made its first addition of the spring transfer portal cycle. On Friday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that Missouri punter transfer Luke Bauer had signed with the Wolverines. Bauer was a starter for the Tigers over the last two seasons.

Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments during his time at Missouri, courtesy of mutigers.com:

MIZZOU CAREER

  • Lettered two seasons (2023-24)
  • two-time SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll selection (2023 & 2024)
  • in 26 games (20 starts), punted 71 times for 2,969 yards (41.82) with 21 boots downed inside the opponent 20-yard line against six touchbacks
  • carded 12 punts of 50+ yards
  • registered a career-long 73-yard punt against LSU (2023)
  • punted a career-high seven times versus Alabama (2024)
  • compiled 200+ punting yards on four occasions, including a career-high 313 against Alabama (2024)
  • played 225 career snaps.

