Michigan Football: Social media reacts to Rod Moore's injury update
When veteran safety Rod Moore went down with an injury prior to the 2024 season, fans knew that it was a massive loss. Moore has been responsible for some of the biggest plays for the Wolverines during his time in Ann Arbor, including the interception that sealed the win for Michigan over Ohio State in 2023 - a win that helped propel the Wolverines to a national championship.
A year after tearing his ACL during spring ball in 2024, Moore's road to recovery is taking longer than fans had hoped. Although the primary concern is making sure that Moore is taking care of his health, there's also a growing concern that he may miss significant time in 2025 as well.
On Tuesday, Moore shared a video to his Instagram account that showed him running.
While it's great to see him making progress, Moore indicated that it was the first time he had run on the ground in 14 months. With that being the case, it's hard to see how you can go from that to playing at full-speed on fall Saturday's in just three short months over the summer.
Based on the fan reaction to the video, it's clear that the concern is held by many.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
Michigan Basketball: Where Danny Wolf, Yaxel Lendeborg are projected in post-lottery NBA mock draft
Where Michigan football ranks in post-spring Big Ten Power Rankings
Joel Klatt on Michigan football's latest sign-stealing saga: 'Something's coming and it's likely very large'
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson