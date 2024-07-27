Michigan Football: Sophomore defender leading critical position battle
With fall camp set to kick off next week, head coach Sherrone Moore indicated that a sophomore defender is currently leading one of the most critical position battles heading into 2024. Speaking with reporters at Big Ten Media Days this week, Moore shared his thoughts about the Michigan secondary. Along with feeling great about the depth, he also singled out sophomore Jyaire Hill as the current leader to start at the cornerback spot opposite Will Johnson.
"Feel great about the depth," Moore said on the secondary during Big Ten Media Days. "Obviously, you've got Will Johnson who is the best corner in college football. Opposite of him it could be a number of guys. The guy right now looks like Jyaire Hill, but Aamir Hall, Ricky Johnson has come in, Myles Pollard is making a push to get better. We're excited about all those corners, we've got a lot of depth there."
Considering how often his name was mentioned throughout spring ball, It's not all that surprising that Hill is currently leading in that battle. At 6-2, 185 pounds, the scrappy sophomore has the size, speed, and mentality that are required to excel at the position. Having only appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2023, the biggest knock against Hill right now is his lack of experience. The good news is that the young corner has spent a year in the program learning from the top cornerback in all of college football.
Although Hill is the current leader, it's worth noting that Amir Hall - the FCS All-American corner from Albany - is set to enter the battle when camp kicks off next week. Hall, who's entering his fourth season of collegiate football, has the same characteristics that make Hill such an appealing option at the position - but he also provides the experience.
Elsewhere in the secondary, there will be other critical position battles during fall camp. Not only does Michigan return veteran talent like Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson, but the Wolverines also added two transfer portal safeties in Jaden Mangham (Michigan State) and Wes Walker (Lousiville).
"Safety you've got Makari Paige obviously, unfortunate with Rod [Moore] and the injury there but feel like we've got some guys who have come in and can really help," Moore said. "Having Quinten Johnson back is huge, Zeke Berry has really, really taken the steps necessary. Had a great, great spring. and excited to see him. We've got two transfers in the secondary with the safeties with Jaden [Mangham] and Wes Walker. We've got a lot of competition. As we say, the depth chart is ever-flowing. We never stop. We'll continue to see who wins the job."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024
Sherrone Moore shares five Michigan freshmen that have impressed him so far
Rocky roads to lead to major payoff for Donovan Edwards, Michigan in 2024