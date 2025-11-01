Wolverine Digest

Michigan football starter exits Purdue game with apparent injury

The Wolverines' defense just keeps getting thinner

The Michigan linebacker unit keeps getting thinner. Entering the night, the Wolverines were down a pair of starting-caliber linebackers after both Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder were ruled out.

In Sullivan/Rolder's place, Michigan opted to move Jaishawn Barham back to linebacker with Ernest Hausmann. But that didn't last long. After the first play, Barham made his way to the sideline, where he then went to the blue tent. After a few minutes in there, Barham was seen making his way to the tunnel.

According to the broadcast, Barham appeared to have an upper-body injury. The play didn't seem to be anything out of the ordinary. In fact, Barham went and rushed as a linebacker and was hit by an offensive lineman, but there wasn't any noticeable about the play.

In Barham's place, Michigan put Georgia transfer Troy Bowles in to play alongside Hausmann. According to Pro Football Focus, Bowles is a top-15 tackler on the team, with a 72.2 tackling grade. So far this season, he has racked up 11 tackles, two TFLs, and one sack for Michigan.

If Barham isn't able to return, expect to see freshmen Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor in relief.

Moving Barham back to linebacker was a bit shocking to see. The Wolverines moved Barham to edge rusher in Week 3 against CMU where he has excelled. Barham has been one of the most dangerous Michigan defensive players since getting shifted onto the line and the Wolverines' pass rush has been more noticeable.

With Michigan playing Purdue, we wouldn't expect to see Barham anymore in this game, unless it was out of necessity. The Wolverines' defense should be able to slow down the Boilermakers' offense enough without Barham on the field. Michigan will then enter its second bye after this game, where the Wolverines can hopefully get healthy.

Michigan Wolverines on SI will keep you updated on Barham's injury.

Editor's update

Shortly later, Barham was seen returning to the Michigan sideline dressed in street clothes. That confirms that fans won't see Barham back in action. Head coach Sherrone Moore will be asked about the situation after the game and we will report back on Barham's status.

