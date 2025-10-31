Wolverine Digest

Predicting the final score between Michigan football vs. Purdue

The Wolverines return home to play under the lights and Michigan has to win this game for multiple reasons.

Trent Knoop, Justice Steiner, Lucas Reimink, Seth Berry

After taking down rival Michigan State, the Wolverines return to Ann Arbor to host Purdue. The Boilermakers have yet to win a Big Ten game, but Barry Odom's team appears to be improving each game. However, the Wolverines are major favorites in the game for a reason.

Michigan has all of its goals in front of it, but the Wolverines have to take care of Purdue first and foremost. Michigan can't afford to take any more losses if the Wolverines hope to compete for the Big Ten title or make the College Football Playoff.

Here is how Michigan Wolverines on SI's staff sees the game going.

Trent Knoop

This game comes down to pure talent. Michigan is a three-touchdown favorite, and while the Wolverines are facing some injury concerns -- Michigan is the better team. The Wolverines are a much better team at home, and playing under the lights, Michigan is going to be ready for this game. Purdue has one of the worst passing defenses in the Big Ten, and Bryce Underwood has a chance to let it fly against the Boilermakers. You also have to assume Jordan Marshall is going to have his -- same with Justice Haynes if he plays. Either way, I look for the Wolverines to win big and get some young players some reps in the fourth quarter.

Final score: Michigan 38, Purdue 10

Seth Berry

Michigan returns home coming off a win in a rivalry game to take on what has been mostly a lifeless Purdue team up to this point in the season. Certainly, the Wolverines don't want to turn this into a trap game with a bye week approaching. Sherrone Moore's team is quite banged up, but should have more than enough to get by the Boilermakers at home in front of what should be an amped up crowd under the lights at the Big House. On offense, this game could serve as a good one to try to get Bryce Underwood back into a rhythm, and for the defense to continue to build off momentum after a string of good performances since the USC game.

Final score: Michigan 42, Purdue 14

Lucas Reimink

Coming off the win against Michigan State, Michigan comes back home to take on a Purdue team that is winless in Big Ten play thus far. On paper, Purdue is slightly worse than Michigan State. Their pass defense in particular is quite bad by Big Ten conference standards and this will be a good opportunity to try and work on the passing game. Bryce Underwood has to get going here down the stretch of the season and Andrew Marsh and Donavan McCulley should get chances to make plays in this one. The defense has returned to a near-elite level and shouldn’t have any issues getting stops against this Purdue offense.

Final score: Michigan 34, Purdue 10

Justice Steiner

Hosting a Purdue team that enters the weekend with six straight losses, the Wolverines should be able to take care of business at home. Purdue has yet to win a Big Ten game and gives up nearly 150 yards per game on the ground. If Justice Haynes plays, it seems like a game where both him and Jordan Marshall can put up big numbers. If he’s out, Marshall should be a lock for an impressive performance Saturday night.

Final score: Michigan 38, Purdue 13

