5 Michigan football starters are officially out on Saturday vs. Purdue
After suffering a loss to USC on the road, Michigan has put together back-to-back good performances against Washington and Michigan State in the past two games. Now, the Wolverines will host a Purdue team that has yet to win a Big Ten game.
Michigan is a mighty favorite in the game against the Boilermakers and Michigan is going to have to get the win without some key players. The Wolverines have suffered some injuries this season, and with a few mounting, Michigan will have to get out of this game alive before its bye week next week in hopes of getting healthy for the stretch run.
Here's what Michigan's injury report looks like heading into the game against Purdue.
Availability report released
The Wolverines will be down five starters on Saturday against Purdue. LT Evan Link, RB Justice Haynes, LBs Cole Sullivan and Jimmy Rolder, along with S Rod Moore are all marked 'Out' for Michigan.
None of those are surprises from what we heard in the middle of the week.
Blake Frazier will get the start at LT for Link. At linebacker, expect Troy Bowles to start next to Ernest Hausmann, and freshman Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng could see some serious run in relief -- along with Chase Taylor.
Moore has been in and out all season, so Michigan has already filled that need. The Wolverines are very deep at safety and guys like Mason Curtis, Brandyn Hillman, and TJ Metcalf will continue to see run. Young guys like Jordan Young and Jacob Oden could also enter the game.
With Justice Haynes out, Michigan will rely heavily on Jordan Marshall, who has done a great job for the Wolverines. Marshall will be the bell cow against Purdue, but expect to see freshman Jasper Parker and some Bryson Kuzdzal as well in relief.
How to watch Michigan take on Michigan State
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Network: Big Ten Network
- On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt