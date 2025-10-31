Predicting Michigan basketball's rotation ahead of 2025-26 season
While college football is in full force, with four meaningful games left for Michigan before the postseason -- it's almost basketball time. The Wolverines will begin the season on Monday against Oakland, and it will be the start of a Big Ten title and NCAA Tournament quest.
Michigan went 1-1 in its two exhibition games in the past couple of weeks. The Wolverines suffered a loss to Cincinnati before taking down St. John's in The Garden.
With basketball almost on the horizon, I'm going to predict what the Wolverines' rotation might look like this year.
Guard
Starter: Elliott Cadeau
In rotation: Trey McKenney, LJ Cason
After losing Tre Donaldson to the portal, Michigan went out and landed North Carolina guard Elliott Cadeau to take the reins. The 6-foot-1 guard started 68 games for UNC in the last two years and he is more of a traditional point guard. In 2024-25, he averaged 8.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. Cadeau isn't much of a 3-point shooter, but he's great on the defensive end of the court and loves to get his teammates involved.
When Cadeau takes breaks, expect both LJ Cason and true freshman Trey McKenney to get run at the '1'.
Guard
Starter: Nimari Burnett
In rotation: Trey McKenney, LJ Cason, Winters Grady
Nimari Burnett came back to Michigan for another season after a career year last year. He averaged 9.4 points and was a consistent 3-point shooter for Dusty May, knocking down 40% of his shots behind the arc. Burnett is a veteran who will see extensive playing time.
Once again, when Burnett sits down, expect both Cason and McKenney to see minutes. Cason doesn't lack confidence and will shoot at will. McKenney is a five-star freshman and the Wolverines need to get him minutes. Also expect to see some of Winters Grady, another freshman, who could be a dead-eye 3-point shooter.
Guard
Starter: Roddy Gayle Jr.
In rotation: Trey McKenney, LJ Cason, Winters Grady, Oscar Goodman
Back for his second season with Michigan, the former Buckeye, Roddy Gayle Jr. was hot for Michigan down the stretch. Gayle Jr. couldn't buy a bucket for a while and fans were frustrated, but he was clutch for Michigan when it needed it. Gayle Jr. scored 26 against Texas A&M in the NCAA Tournament, which helped get the Wolverines to the Sweet 16.
Forward
Starter: Yaxel Lendeborg
In rotation: Morez Johnson, Will Tschetter, Oscar Goodman
The former UAB big man was the star prize from the transfer portal. Yaxel Lendeborg was a star for UAB and opted to come to Michigan to play for Dusty May instead of heading to the draft. In two exhibition games, Lendeborg has been as advertised and will be the focal point of Michigan's offense.
Behind him, it appears Illinois transfer Morez Johnson will come off the bench and play both '4' and '5' this season. Veteran Will Tschetter will also see minutes behind Yax.
Center
Starter: Aday Mara
In rotation: Morez Johnson, Will Tschetter
Neither Aday Mara or Morez Johnson played against Cincinnati, but they were both back for St. John's. One of the biggest mysteries was who would start at center for Michigan, and Dusty May opted to go with the UCLA transfer. The 7-footer might get the nod to start for the Wolverines, but it could also be matchup dependent.
Behind Mara, the athletic Johnson and Tschetter will get run as well.