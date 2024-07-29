Michigan Football teases new facilities update
Earlier this month, the University of Michigan athletic department announced a massive $7 million donation, one that has resulted in the renovation of the players' locker room in Schembechler Hall. Along with the announcement, Michigan Athletics shared a video for the concept of renovations to the locker room. To say that the updates are impressive would be a huge understatement.
The work to renovate the locker room at Schembechler Hall began shortly after the 2023 season came to an end, and now it looks like we may be on the verge of getting our first look at the results. On Monday, the official X account for the Michigan Football program teased that new locker room content would be coming later today.
It might seem like a trivial thing to some, but the reality is facilities play a huge role in the recruiting process these days. Earlier this year, Michigan came in at No. 18 on 247's ranking of the top facilities in college football, trailing other Big Ten programs like Maryland (16), Northwestern (13), Nebraska (8), Ohio State (7), and Oregon (1).
Here's what 247 Sports had to say about the Michigan facilities:
"Hail to the Jumpman. Michigan's $168-million, 280,000-square-foot South campus Performance Center is nothing short of spectacular and was 100% privately-funded. Features for several different varsity sports include three therapeutic pools, two treadmills in water “booths” and anti-gravity treadmills for rehab, conditioning and training. Michigan's $21 million weight room is a sprawling 32,000 square feet of awesomeness and includes a caged basketball court."
With significant updates to the locker room, as well as facility updates that include things like a bowling alley, barber shop, and a gaming area, there's no doubt that Michigan is rising up the list of the top facilities in all of college football.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Recent report shows J.J. McCarthy is off to a great start in Minnesota
Michigan players react to being picked to finish 4th in Big Ten
'He's going to be a force': Kalel Mullings to make a big impact in 2024