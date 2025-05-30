Michigan Football: 3 offensive players who need to step up in 2025
As is often the case, the Michigan Wolverines are tasked with replacing some key contributors from last season. And when it comes to the offense, there are a handful of guys who will need to increase their production to make up for some of those losses.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, here are three Wolverines on the offensive side of the ball who need to step up this fall.
Semaj Morgan, WR
After a promising freshman campaign in 2023, Morgan's numbers dipped across the board in 2024. Morgan saw a decrease in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and return yards during his sophomore campaign. Of course, Michigan's struggles at the QB position, along with the obvious struggles for Kirk Campbell as the offensive coordinator, certainly contributed to Morgan's lack of production. But those elements have all been addressed by head coach Sherrone Moore during the offseason.
With five-star QB Bryce Underwood in the mix, along with veteran OC Chip Lindsey calling the shots, Morgan needs to find a way to make a bigger impact in 2025.
Marlin Klein, TE
With star tight end Colston Loveland now off to the NFL, Marlin Klein is next in line to be Michigan's next great tight end. As a junior, Klein hauled in a career high 13 receptions for 108 yards in a supplemental role, while Loveland accounted for 582 yards and 5 touchdowns on 56 receptions, leading all receivers.
Even with a better QB situation and a new OC, there's a high probability that the Michigan offense will remain committed to utilizing the tight end. And if Michigan does end up rolling with true freshman QB Bryce Underwood to start the year, it will be critical for Klein to establish himself as a reliable target early. Replacing a first-round talent like Loveland is never easy, but Klein has the talent to do it.
Evan Link, OL
After not seeing any game action as a true freshman in 2023, Link found himself in a starting role at right tackle in 2024. Link, along with the unit as a whole, struggled to achieve the same dominance as the offensive line units that came before him.
"There's a certain mentality that comes with that, and it wasn't really present last season just because we lost all those guys and nobody was really around anymore who had been there and done that," Link said about the O-line struggles. "A lot of guys were kind of just... I mean, for me, that was my first time playing in games. So I had no idea what it took to do what they did."
With 13 games and 12 starts now under his belt, Link - whether it's at right tackle or left tackle - will need to have a much better performance in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football to open 2025 season with back-to-back primetime games
Michigan Football makes top list for elite wide receiver, decision date announced
Bryce Underwood shreds Buckeyes in EA Sports College Football 26 trailer
Michigan in recruiting battle with Ohio State, Tennessee for five-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson