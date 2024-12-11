Michigan Football: Top QB target loves Wolverines hiring of OC Chip Lindsey
While the University of Michigan hasn't officially announced the hiring of North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, as of this writing, all signs point to the Wolverines hiring Lindsey to become their next offensive coordinator.
Lindsey has coached some prolific quarterbacks and helped recruit some big ones as well -- like five-star Bo Nix when he was with Auburn. Lindsey helped North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye become a top NFL draft pick and Lindsey's offenses have done quite well under his guidance. Once it was revealed Lindsey was likely to become the next Michigan offensive coordinator, one of the Wolverines' top quarterback targets posted on his social account.
Trae Taylor, a 2027 quarterback, put Michigan in his top 12 toward the end of November. The four-star quarterback said the following:
"When they say be respectful to everyone because you never know when each other paths will cross again. Well Chip Lindsey offered me at his last job. And now here we are with Michigan one of my top schools I get to keep building an already good relationship. Congrats to everyone."
There aren't too many 2027 prospects who are ranked quite yet, but Taylor is considered a four-star recruit by Rivals. The recruiting service has Taylor as the 33rd-overall player in the country.
Taylor hails from Lake In The Hills (IL) Carmel Catholic. He has good size at 6-foot-2 but will have to bulk up some weighing in at 170 pounds. Taylor has been to Michigan 12 times, all unofficially, and according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are leading with a 38.8% chance of landing the quarterback.
It would appear the hiring of Lindsey is already paying dividends on the recruiting trail.
