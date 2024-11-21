Recruiting: Michigan Football makes top group for elite quarterback prospect
Michigan is hoping to finish out its 2025 recruiting class strong with Early Signing Day coming up in less than two weeks. But on top of trying to finish with an elite '25 class, the Wolverines have turned their attention to future years like 2026 and even 2027.
Trae Taylor, a 2027 quarterback prospect, has narrowed his list down to 12 teams and Michigan made the cut. The Wolverines will battle it out with Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Tennessee, South Carolina, Ole Miss, NC State, Iowa, West Virginia, Illinois, and LSU to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the '27 class.
There aren't too many 2027 prospects who are ranked quite yet, but Taylor is considered a four-star recruit by Rivals. The recruiting service has Taylor as the 33rd-overall player in the country.
Taylor hails from Lake In The Hills (IL) Carmel Catholic. He has good size at 6-foot-2 but will have to bulk up some weighing in at 170 pounds. Taylor has been to Michigan 12 times, all unofficially, and according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines are leading with a 38.8% chance of landing the quarterback.
