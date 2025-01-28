Top ranked defensive lineman spurns Florida; heads to Ann Arbor this weekend
Four-star behemoth defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler was slated to visit the University of Florida this weekend. According to recruiting insider Brice Marich that plan has been scrapped, and the 6-foot-7, 260-pound lineman will be in Ann Arbor instead. It's always a win when you can convince a kid to change his plans in favor of your school. Kinsler is rated as the No. 180 player in the 2026 class and will be bringing fellow four-star cornerback teammate Jordan Thomas, as well as some family members, along for the trip.
"- Jermaine Kinsler
"Yes, I'll be at Michigan, my mom and uncle (will be coming). No, just my mom's (first time at Michigan, though). I'm looking more deeper into Michigan to see if it's for me and build strong relationships with coach."
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, alongside defensive line coach Lou Esposito, recently made a visit to one of the most coveted young prospects in the nation. This visit left a lasting impression on the talented defensive lineman, and according to him, it played a pivotal role in sparking a significant rise in his interest in the Michigan football program. The impact of the visit cannot be overstated, as it gave the young player a glimpse into what his future could look like at a powerhouse program like Michigan.
At his current size, the prospect shows incredible promise, and with the right development, he has the potential to become a dominant force. With the intense, high-level training he would receive in Ann Arbor, it’s expected that he could add 25-30 pounds of muscle and strength, taking his game to the next level. Physically, he possesses an impressive combination of fleet footedness, agility, and long arms, making him an intriguing prospect for any program. His speed and natural athleticism would be complemented by the added size, which could transform him into an elite player in the trenches.
If he continues to develop at the rate expected, there's a strong belief that this young man could become a future star for Michigan. Coach Moore is certainly aware of his potential and is showing significant interest, making this recruitment one to watch closely in the coming months. With a future at Michigan looking more promising by the day, it’s clear that this young lineman is a name to remember, as his decision could have a lasting impact on the Wolverines’ defensive line for years to come.
