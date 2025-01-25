Sherrone Moore, Sean Magee hit the road to see No. 1 player
Michigan football is still trying to land a couple of prospects in the 2025 cycle, but almost all attention is starting to turn toward the 2026 recruiting class. The Wolverines currently have two commitments in the class: four-star cornerback Brody Jennings and wide receiver Jaylen Pile. Head coach Sherrone Moore has been hitting the road in recent weeks and making an attempt to see some high-profile recruits in the '26 cycle.
Most recently, Moore and General Manager Sean Magee stopped to see 247Sports' No. 1 safety Jett Washington. The duo was in Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gormon to see the sought-after recruit. According to the Composite, Washington is ranked as the No. 60 overall recruit and a four-star.
Washington has fantastic size standing at 6-5, 200 pounds. He has offers from just about every big team such as Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State, among others. The Wolverines landed running back Micah Ka'apana out of Bishop Gormon two years ago, so Michigan has found some success recruiting out of the powerhouse school.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Washington:
Washington is a high major prospect in football and basketball. He’s the nephew of NBA legend Kobe Bryant (mom is Bryant’s sister) and helped lead the Gaels to a state title on the hardwood. He brings a lot of versatility to the grid-iron as well. The big question with Washington is what position will he play in college. He’s a legit 6-5, 200 pounds and could end up at receiver, safety, linebacker or even grow in to an edge rusher. He played primarily safety as a sophomore and can play in the box, loves to hit and has a nice physical edge in his game. We’ve seen him work out at receiver and he looks natural running routes, has strong hands and can make plays down the field. With his frame and growth potential, it’s not hard to envision him eventually moving to linebacker but regardless where he lines up, he’s a tremendous prospect and has a very high ceiling.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Five Michigan players in store for a breakout 2025 campaign
ESPN grades Sherrone Moore's first year as head coach at Michigan football
Column: 2025 Way-too-early top 25 rankings
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7