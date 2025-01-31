Michigan Football: Top transfer target sets up more visits but none to Ann Arbor
As soon as Notre Dame offensive lineman Rocco Spindler entered the transfer portal, it was a foregone conclusion that he would end up in Ann Arbor playing for Michigan. The Wolverines finished second in his recruitment behind the Irish, but his second go-around in the recruiting world -- as a transfer -- doesn't fare well for the maize and blue.
As of now, Nebraska appears to be the favorite for Spindler, but according to recent reports, he's still taking visits. Spindler has yet to take a Michigan visit, but the popular belief was that he would visit Ann Arbor this weekend, but that has not been confirmed. What has been confirmed is that the Notre Dame four-year lineman took a visit to Pittsburgh on Thursday and on Friday, he is visiting Virginia.
Unless there is a major change in the recruitment of Spindler, he won't be coming to Michigan for the second time in his recruitment. The Clarkston (MI) native didn't allow a sack for the Irish this past season and would give Michigan another option on its offensive line.
While Spindler isn't look likely, Michigan is getting a visit from Notre Dame center Pat Coogan this weekend. Coogan started at center for Notre Dame on its path to the National Championship Game. The 6-5, 310-pound lineman started at left guard for the Irish in 2023 before transitioning to center. In 2024, the 13-game starter allowed just eight pressures and one sack for the Irish. He has started 26 games combined between left guard and center. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
