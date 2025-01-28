Report: Michigan Football to get visit from Notre Dame offensive lineman
According to the latest report from On3, Michigan football is expected to host Notre Dame center Pat Coogan on a visit this weekend. Prior to coming to Ann Arbor, Coogan is expected to visit Ole Miss and Indiana leading up to his trip to Michigan on Saturday. If all goes well, the Wolverines could be hosting both Coogan and Rocco Spindler -- another former Irish offensive lineman.
If Michigan hopes to host both Coogan and Spindler, the Wolverines will have to hope Spindler leaves Nebraska without committing. Both Indiana and Nebraska are serious contenders for Spindler. But Michigan finished second to Notre Dame in Spindler's recruitment.
Coogan started at center for Notre Dame on its path to the National Championship Game. The 6-5, 310-pound lineman started at left guard for the Irish in 2023 before transitioning to center. In 2024, the 13-game starter allowed just eight pressures and one sack for the Irish. He has started 26 games combined between left guard and center. He has one year of eligibility remaining.
Michigan returns Greg Crippen at center who started most of the season. But the Wolverines lost Josh Priebe at left guard and that could open the door for either Coogan or Crippen to bump over to left guard. If the Wolverines could land both Coogan and Spindler that would create some real competition on the offensive line heading into 2025.
