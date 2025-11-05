Michigan football transfer updates, how former Wolverines are performing in 2025
In the new era of college athletics, the transfer portal has changed the landscape of college sports forever. Every school in the country, whether NCAA Division I, II, or III will lose a handful of student-athletes to the portal every season.
Michigan football is no exception. With the bye week around the corner and the season nearing its end, it's time to see how former Wolverines have performed this year at their new schools.
Alex Orji
In a messy quarterback room in 2024 for UofM, Orji was one of three quarterbacks to play and start for the Wolverines in his junior season. He finished the season with 269 yards on the ground and 150 through the air with four total touchdowns.
The 6-3 quarterback transferred to UNLV ahead of the 2025 season. After making appearances in the first three games for the Rebels, Orji suffered a season-ending injury in their 30-23 victory over UCLA.
Orji finished the season a perfect 3-for-3 through the air, while carrying the ball 10 times for 42 yards and a touchdown.
Tyler Morris
Michigan’s second-leading receiver from a season ago, Morris finished 2024 with 23 catches and 248 yards with two touchdowns.
Morris entered the transfer portal last December, deciding to transfer inside the Big Ten to Indiana. Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten to see Morris take the field in 2025, due to a season-ending injury in the spring.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining if granted a medical redshirt year.
Andrew Gentry
As a junior in 2024, Gentry played in eight games while notching two starts for the Wolverines. Those two starts came at right tackle against Illinois (Oct. 19) and Michigan State (Oct. 26).
Gentry transferred to BYU at the conclusion of last season. He has started all eight games for the Cougars, who are undefeated and ranked No. 8 in the nation.
Tavierre Dunlap
The Del Valle, Texas native spent four seasons with the Wolverines (2021-24), playing in 33 games in that span.
Dunlap transferred to Eastern Michigan for his final year of eligibility in 2025. He is having the best statistical season of his career, currently ranking second on the Eagles’ offense in rushing yards (309) and rushing touchdowns (three).
Raheem Anderson
A four-time letter winner for the Wolverines, Anderson primarily played special teams for Michigan. A season ago, he did play on the offensive line in two games.
As an interior offensive lineman, he has been a part of the Western Michigan lineup all season in 2025.
