Michigan Football: Two Wolverines projected to land with Jim Harbaugh in Los Angeles
With the 2025 NFL Draft less than 100 days away, there's no shortage of mock drafts that are flooding the internet on a daily basis. When it comes to Los Angeles, the Chargers currently hold the No. 22 overall pick in the first round and have eight overall picks in this year's draft. But when it comes to that first-round pick, there's belief that Harbaugh will look to bring a Wolverine to "Michigan-West," otherwise known as Los Angeles.
Dane Brugler of The Athletic believes that the Chargers will likely utilize that first pick on elite tight end, Colston Loveland.
This is another potential pairing that should be popular in mock drafts. A big, fast and reliable pass catcher, Loveland would help fix several of the Chargers' offensive woes. And, obviously, no other head coach will be more familiar with how to use his skill set than Jim Harbaugh.
And while Loveland is certainly a popular first-round choice, Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team believes that Harbaugh and the Chargers might go after another Wolverine who would fit in nicely in LA - Kenneth Grant.
You just absolutely know that Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter are doing backflips to turn this card in with the name "Kenneth Grant" on it. Grant's ties with the Chargers coaches obviously go back to their joint days at Michigan — where Grant has developed into a hulking mountain of a man in the middle. There's pass rush upside to work with, too, which makes the addition of Grant to Minter's defense all that much more enticing. But Grant's immediate value lies in boosting a run defense that conceded 4.7 yards per carry last season.
Of course, all of this depends on who's available and when. But given the elite level of talent coming out of Ann Arbor in this year's draft, it feels like a high probability that one of them will end up with Harbaugh in LA.
