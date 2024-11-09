Michigan vs. Indiana: How to watch, game information, betting lines
The Indiana Hoosiers have defeated Michigan just two times since 1987. The Hoosiers took the Wolverines down in '87 then you have to fast forward to 2020 for the next time. Michigan has dominated the series against Indiana, but this is 2024 and both teams are trending in opposite directions. The Hoosiers remain unbeaten and are looking to do something they've never done: Get into the Playoff.
Michigan is reeling. The Wolverines are 5-4 and hoping to make a bowl game. But if the maize and blue could go into Bloomington and take down the No, 8 Hoosiers -- it would make everyone feel a little better.
Before the game, here is some important information you sould know.
When: Saturday November 9 at 3:40 p.m. ET
Where: Bloomington (Ind.) Memorial Stadium
TV: CBS
On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Indiana -14.5 (-108)
Over/under total: 48.5
Moneyline: Michigan +470, Indiana -650
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
'26 Michigan commit Jaylen Pile will be a 'dynamic playmaker' in the Wolverines' offense
Recruits share what Michigan Football must do against Indiana: 'Limit explosive plays'
Three keys to Michigan Football upsetting Indiana on Saturday