Social media praises Jordan Marshall, isn't impressed with Michigan's play vs. Purdue

The Wolverines weren't at their best on Saturday, but at least one player stepped up.

Trent Knoop

It was far from pretty, and it might have been one of Michigan's worst performances of the season, but the Wolverines escaped Purdue on Saturday night to move to 7-2. Bryce Underwood turned the ball over twice in the red zone -- one INT and one fumble -- and Michigan needed Jordan Marshall's heroics to come out with a 21-16 win over the Boilermakers.

With Justice Haynes sidelined, the Wolverines relied on Marshall once again. It was a career game for the redshirt freshman. Marshall ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 25 yards on one catch. Marshall continues to show why he's capable of being the lead back, and once Haynes comes back from injury -- this one-two punch just keeps getting better.

But there wasn't a whole lot of good outside of Marshall. Underwood completed 59% of his passes for 145 yards. He was inconsistent once again, missing guys both high and short. Both Jamar Browder and Semaj Morgan dropped a pass that would've added to Underwood's totals, but that's been a common theme for Michigan.

The Wolverines' defense did enough, but they weren't perfect, either. Michigan was down Rod Moore, Jimmy Rolder, and Cole Sullivan going into the night and then lost Jaishawn Barham on the first play of the game. The Wolverines had to play some younger guys like Chase Taylor and Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng at LB, but both of them appeared to play well enough.

Michigan will now enter its second bye week of the season, and the Wolverines need to use it in hopes of getting some of these guys healthy, along with correcting some of these mistakes we see on a weekly basis.

Following Michigan's sluggish win over Purdue, social media thanked Jordan Marshall for his performance and then talked about Michigan's poor play.

A win is a win

While a win is a win, the feeling of it isn't sitting well with people

Jordan Marshall single handedly carried this team to a win

Trent Knoop
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season.

