Michigan Football vs. Penn State Week 7 Kickoff Time Announced — Can Wolverines Adjust?
In this story:
Michigan is coming off its second loss of the season, after stumbling in Minneapolis for the first time since 1977. The Wolverines suffered a 20-14 loss to the Gophers and will now enter their bye week searching for answers.
When Michigan comes back from the bye week, the Wolverines are set to host Penn State. The Nittany Lions have lost back-to-back games as well. PSU lost to Wisconsin two weeks ago, and then got trounced by Northwestern this past Friday.
And we now know when the two teams will meet. Michigan will host Penn State for a 3:30 p.m ET kickoff. As of now, the channel is still to be determined. The network will be determined following the Week 6 slate of games.
Looking for answers during the bye
Michigan could look like a new team when it comes back from the bye. Following the Wolverines' loss to Minnesota, Kyle Whittingham left everything on the table moving forward. He said the offense is unacceptable and he will speak with Jason Beck, along with the rest of the offense.
"I mean, we're frustrated," Whittingham said after Michigan's loss to Minnesota. "With Coach Beck and — his track record, he was outstanding as an offensive coordinator. So we might have to make some tough decisions here.
"We'll see. But, you know, right now, to this point, through this portion of the season, it's unacceptable."
It wouldn't be shocking to see either the Wolverines make a small scheme change, or some new personnel on the field.
Michigan - Penn State history
The Michigan Wolverines are 17-10 all-time against the Nittany Lions. The Wolverines have also won the last three in a row against Penn State.
2023 was the last time Michigan played Penn State, and that's when Sherrone Moore turned to the ground game to win, 24-15. The Wolverines ran the ball 32 straight times to take down the Nittany Lions, and there was nothing Penn State could do about it.
Michigan's offensive line was banged up and the Wolverines had no answers for Penn State's edge rushers. Moore opted to have J.J. McCarthy throw the ball just eight times, but Blake Corum proved to be too much. Corum ran the ball 26 times for 145 yards and two scores in the game. Donovan Edwards added 52 yards and a score on the ground.
The last time Penn State came to Ann Arbor was back in 2022. Michigan won that game going away, 41-17. Edwards led the day, running for 173 yards and two scores, while Corum rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
With how well Michigan has run the ball against Penn State, it would be a great time to get the Wolverines' ground game going.
Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop