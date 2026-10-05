Michigan is coming off its second loss of the season, after stumbling in Minneapolis for the first time since 1977. The Wolverines suffered a 20-14 loss to the Gophers and will now enter their bye week searching for answers.

When Michigan comes back from the bye week, the Wolverines are set to host Penn State. The Nittany Lions have lost back-to-back games as well. PSU lost to Wisconsin two weeks ago, and then got trounced by Northwestern this past Friday.

And we now know when the two teams will meet. Michigan will host Penn State for a 3:30 p.m ET kickoff. As of now, the channel is still to be determined. The network will be determined following the Week 6 slate of games.

Here’s an early look at the Week 7 @bigten schedule 🏈 pic.twitter.com/xdzk6wKszU — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) October 5, 2026

Looking for answers during the bye

Michigan could look like a new team when it comes back from the bye. Following the Wolverines' loss to Minnesota, Kyle Whittingham left everything on the table moving forward. He said the offense is unacceptable and he will speak with Jason Beck, along with the rest of the offense.

"I mean, we're frustrated," Whittingham said after Michigan's loss to Minnesota. "With Coach Beck and — his track record, he was outstanding as an offensive coordinator. So we might have to make some tough decisions here.

"We'll see. But, you know, right now, to this point, through this portion of the season, it's unacceptable."

It wouldn't be shocking to see either the Wolverines make a small scheme change, or some new personnel on the field.

Michigan - Penn State history

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The Michigan Wolverines are 17-10 all-time against the Nittany Lions. The Wolverines have also won the last three in a row against Penn State.

2023 was the last time Michigan played Penn State, and that's when Sherrone Moore turned to the ground game to win, 24-15. The Wolverines ran the ball 32 straight times to take down the Nittany Lions, and there was nothing Penn State could do about it.

Michigan's offensive line was banged up and the Wolverines had no answers for Penn State's edge rushers. Moore opted to have J.J. McCarthy throw the ball just eight times, but Blake Corum proved to be too much. Corum ran the ball 26 times for 145 yards and two scores in the game. Donovan Edwards added 52 yards and a score on the ground.

The last time Penn State came to Ann Arbor was back in 2022. Michigan won that game going away, 41-17. Edwards led the day, running for 173 yards and two scores, while Corum rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

With how well Michigan has run the ball against Penn State, it would be a great time to get the Wolverines' ground game going.

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