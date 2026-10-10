Michigan Football Week 6 Viewing Guide While on Bye

Michigan is on a bye this week, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything to watch. The Week 6 slate is loaded with action-packed football, including an SEC game between Georgia-Alabama.

But for Michigan fans, there is a Big Ten game in each viewing slot that you can pay attention to.

No. 7 Indiana vs. Nebraska — Noon ET on FOX

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Michigan doesn't play Nebraska this season, but it does take on Indiana. The Wolverines will host the Hoosiers in Week 8, a week after taking on the Nittany Lions.

Curt Cignetti still has the Hoosiers playing good football, and after an undefeated season last year, Indiana is unblemished to start 2026. The only team to give Indiana any sort of a challenge this season was Northwestern, which went into Bloomington and lost 29-23.

Northwestern likes to run the football, and so does Nebraska. It will be interesting to see if the Huskers can run the football on Indiana. That could be Michigan's recipe to beat the Hoosiers in two weeks. But, that's also going to take Jason Beck changing his scheme around some.

No. 21 UCLA vs. No. 13 Oregon — 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

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Michigan will take on both of these teams in back-to-back weeks ahead of the Ohio State showdown. The Wolverines, of course, finish with the Buckeyes in Week 13. Michigan will head to Eugene in Week 11 and host UCLA in Week 12.

Dante Moore is set to miss this game for Oregon, and former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will start. Barring a major setback, it will be Moore starting against Michigan, so we won't know quite what Oregon is from this game alone, but we can certainly learn more about the defense.

As for UCLA, the Bruins are one of college football's surprise teams. Bob Chesney has UCLA undefeated and James Madison transfer running back Wayne Knight is among the best runners in the league. He will be the focal point to watch on Saturday.

No. 19 USC vs. Penn State — 7:30 pm. ET on NBC

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Michigan doesn't play USC, but the Wolverines play Penn State next weekend. Like the Wolverines, the Nittany Lions have dropped two games in a row, and they are reeling big time. Another loss this week, during a white-out game, could really have Penn State in the dumps when it travels to Ann Arbor next season.

The Nittany Lions can't stop anyone, and quarterback Rocco Becht has been in a funk. This is the game of the week for Michigan fans, and unfortunately, it goes on during the same time as the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide game.

However, we know which game the Michigan coaches will tune into.

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