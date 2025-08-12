Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals when he'll name starting QB
It may be one of the worst-kept secrets in college football, but Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is sticking to the script—insisting that no decision has been made yet regarding the Wolverines' starting quarterback for the 2025 season.
The overwhelming expectation, of course, is that the job will ultimately belong to true freshman Bryce Underwood, the former five-star recruit who flipped from LSU to Michigan and reportedly received a $10 million NIL deal as a result.
Still, Moore isn't tipping his hand just yet. When asked on Tuesday about his quarterback plans, he made it clear that fans and the media will need to wait a little bit longer before a decision is announced.
"As far as naming a quarterback, I know you guys want to know who the quarterback is, I'll tell you on game week," Moore said.
He added that the team would be informed before the public announcement, but the official word won't come until just before the season opener.
Who's in the mix?
While Underwood remains the presumed favorite, Michigan's quarterback room is far from empty. The other contenders include Jadyn Davis, Mikey Keene, and Jake Garcia.
Jadyn Davis, entering his sophomore season, might be Underwood's most realistic competition at this point. He's been in the system longer, stayed healthy throughout the offseason, and has logged valuable reps with the offense.
Mikey Keene, a transfer from Fresno State, brings the most experience to the table by far—having accumulated over 2,000 snaps, 8,000 passing yards, and 60 touchdowns in his college career. However, an injury has hampered his offseason, and it's unclear if he'll be able to catch up in time to seriously challenge for the starting job.
Jake Garcia, a veteran transfer from ECU, is another name in the mix. While talented, he joined the program relatively late and hasn't had the same amount of time to acclimate, making it unlikely that he'll be a serious contender to start.
All eyes on Underwood
With fall camp underway, the focus remains squarely on Bryce Underwood. He has all the physical tools you want in your QB1: arm strength, mobility, and poise beyond his age. But raw talent isn't enough. Moore and the staff will be watching closely to see if Underwood can limit mistakes, make smart decisions, and execute within the structure of the offense.
If he can do that, the path is clear.
All signs continue to point to Underwood leading the Wolverines onto the field when Michigan opens its season on August 30th under the lights in the Big House—even if Moore isn't ready to say it out loud just yet.
