Michigan Football: Will Johnson says Wolverines still have a chip on their shoulder
Heading into the 2023 season, the narrative surrounding the Michigan football program was that it was a "championship or bust" situation. Guys like Blake Corum, Zak Zinter, Mike Sainrstil, Kris Jenkins, and Mike Barrett had all put their NFL dreams on hold for one more shot at a National Championship. Mission accomplished.
But given all of the off-season turnover that has taken place in Ann Arbor since the Wolverines claimed that National Championship trophy back in January, the mood surrounding this current squad feels much different in 2024 - at least from the outside looking in. Instead of being viewed as one of the heavy favorites, the reigning National Champions are underdogs in three regular season matchups, and most analysts are picking Michigan to finish fourth in the Big Ten behind Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Although the players themselves try to block out most of the outside noise when it comes to predictions and projections, it's impossible to ignore all of it. Meeting with the media this week, cornerback Will Johnson indicated he's aware that outsiders are expecting a step back for Team 145.
"I think we still got that chip on our shoulder just because the expectation for us isn't very high," Johnson said. "I think we have high expectations for ourselves, so we're just going to come out here and work every day and be process driven, prepare the best we can, and prove ourselves right.
"We obviously see it all over the media. They don't think we'll be good this year, we think differently. "
Johnson certainly has every reason to have high expectations for this team heading into the 2024 season, particularly when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. Along with Johnson, the Wolverines feature two other guys who have received projections to become first-round selections in the 2025 NFL Draft - Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. Michigan is solid across the board at every single position group, and the expectation is that the Wolverine defense will once again be one of the best in the nation.
While Johnson obviously has personal goals that he's trying to achieve this fall, his primary focus remains on the team goals. In spite of the outsiders are saying, it's clear that the guys inside of Schembechler Hall aren't planning on taking a step back anytime soon.
"I've definitely got some personal goals," Johnson said. " But I really don't want to talk about those. I'll just leave it to the team goals, which is win a National Championship, win the Big Ten, beat Ohio State, and beat Michigan State."
