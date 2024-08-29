Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football: Will we finally see this uniform combination in 2024?

Chris Breiler

Michigan Stadium under the lights
Michigan Stadium under the lights / Christopher Breiler
In this story:

Although tradition is king in Ann Arbor when it comes to the football program, the Michigan Wolverines have shown their willingness to try new uniform combinations in recent years. Traditionally, the Wolverines would wear the blue top with maize pants at home and a white top with maize pants on the road. That has changed in recent years, with the Wolverines often rolling out the new fan favorite all-blue uniforms at home and the all-white uniforms on the road.

Here's a look at the different alternate combinations we've seen make their way to the field throughout the Jordan era (beginning in 2016):

All-Maize (Maize Top, Maize Bottom)

Michigan Football
Sep 2, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Rashan Gary (3) pressures Florida Gators quarterback Malik Zaire (8) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Big Game Blues (Blue Top, Blue Bottom)

Michigan Football
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards runs the ball in for a touchdown in the second quarter during the College Football Playoff national championship game against Washington at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. / Melanie Maxwell / USA TODAY NETWORK

All-Whites (White Top, White Bottom)

Michigan Football
Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, right, talks to defensive back Mike Sainristil at a timeout during the second half of U-M's 26-0 win over Iowa in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

White Top, Blue Bottom

Michigan Football
Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes against the Michigan State Spartans during first-half action at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although most fans seem to enjoy the alternates (outside of the controversial all-maize), there's one uniform combination that we've yet to see make its way to the field. It's a combination that shows up from time to time during recruiting photo shoots, and it's one that would look really good in the Big House on a fall Saturday.

Maize Top, Blue Bottom

Michigan Football, Will Johnson
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson (4) on his recruiting visit /
Michigan Football
Michigan star cornerback Will Johnson (4) on his recruiting visit /

Former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh showed a willingness to explore alternates, and even had a hand in changing the shape of the famed wing on the helmet heading into the 2019 season. Harbaugh also brought back the award decals when he returned to Ann Arbor in 2015, and changed them from Wolverines to personalized decals for the players in 2021.

With Sherrone Moore now leading the way, it's clear that he's a big fan of staying true to Michigan traditions - going as far as to change his hat to the skinny block M hat made famous by Bo Schembechler and worn by Harbaugh during his tenure at Michigan. But Moore also appears to be a guy who's forward-thinking and willing to adapt to the times, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if we see a new uniform combo during the 2024 season.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Three keys to a Michigan victory over Fresno State

Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 1

'He's unbelieveable': Could Jaishawn Barham be Michigan's best linebacker...ever?

Published
Chris Breiler

CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football