Michigan Football: Will we finally see this uniform combination in 2024?
Although tradition is king in Ann Arbor when it comes to the football program, the Michigan Wolverines have shown their willingness to try new uniform combinations in recent years. Traditionally, the Wolverines would wear the blue top with maize pants at home and a white top with maize pants on the road. That has changed in recent years, with the Wolverines often rolling out the new fan favorite all-blue uniforms at home and the all-white uniforms on the road.
Here's a look at the different alternate combinations we've seen make their way to the field throughout the Jordan era (beginning in 2016):
All-Maize (Maize Top, Maize Bottom)
Big Game Blues (Blue Top, Blue Bottom)
All-Whites (White Top, White Bottom)
White Top, Blue Bottom
Although most fans seem to enjoy the alternates (outside of the controversial all-maize), there's one uniform combination that we've yet to see make its way to the field. It's a combination that shows up from time to time during recruiting photo shoots, and it's one that would look really good in the Big House on a fall Saturday.
Maize Top, Blue Bottom
Former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh showed a willingness to explore alternates, and even had a hand in changing the shape of the famed wing on the helmet heading into the 2019 season. Harbaugh also brought back the award decals when he returned to Ann Arbor in 2015, and changed them from Wolverines to personalized decals for the players in 2021.
With Sherrone Moore now leading the way, it's clear that he's a big fan of staying true to Michigan traditions - going as far as to change his hat to the skinny block M hat made famous by Bo Schembechler and worn by Harbaugh during his tenure at Michigan. But Moore also appears to be a guy who's forward-thinking and willing to adapt to the times, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if we see a new uniform combo during the 2024 season.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan victory over Fresno State
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 1
'He's unbelieveable': Could Jaishawn Barham be Michigan's best linebacker...ever?